Uzbekistan to continue supporting NGOs

Uzbekistan will continue to support non-governmental non-profit organizations, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said in his appeal to the parliament, Trend reports referring to the press service of the president.

It was noted that the activities of the Public Fund for Support of Non-Governmental Non-Commercial Organizations and other institutions of civil society should be focused on solving urgent problems on the ground.

In addition, non-governmental non-profit organizations will be widely involved, on the basis of social order, in identifying existing problems on the ground, analyzing them in-depth, developing proposals for solving, and ensuring public control over their implementation.

According to the president, such interaction should be widely introduced, first, in such spheres as education, culture, medicine, ecology, construction, cadastral registration, transport, utilities, employment, and social services.

Thus, 60 billion soums ($5.73 million) will be allocated from the budget to organize this work in 2021.

The president also proposed to create an institute of the permanent representative of non-governmental non-profit organizations in the Legislative Chamber.

“The institute will participate in meetings of the lower house of parliament, make proposals on how the issues of effective public control and social partnership should be reflected in the adopted laws,” the president added.

