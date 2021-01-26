Uzbekistan, Japan talk about strengthening multifaceted partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Japan and Uzbekistan were able to adapt to new realities and maintain a high bar in bilateral cooperation despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the president of Uzbekistan (ISRS).

The issue was discussed during the meeting, held between the Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in Uzbekistan Atsushi Suda and representatives of ISRS.

It was emphasized that the reforms carried out under the leadership of the head of Uzbekistan in the socio-economic, legal, and other spheres are in demand in the current conditions of overcoming the negative consequences of the pandemic. It was noted that the firm readiness of Tokyo to provide full support to Tashkent in their implementation was expressed.

At the same time, according to the Japanese diplomat, Tashkent's proactive and dynamic foreign policy contributed to positive changes in Central Asia and outlined clear vectors for establishing close good-neighborly relations with neighboring countries and partners around the world.

In addition, special emphasis was placed on the dynamics of strengthening the multifaceted Uzbek-Japanese partnership. As Atsushi Suda noted, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Japan and Uzbekistan were able to adapt to new realities and maintain a high level of bilateral cooperation.

“This is confirmed by the continuous and active dialogue between the ministries and departments of the two countries on topical issues of interaction of mutual interest,” the message said.

Furthermore, it was noted that the agreements reached on trade and economic cooperation between the countries within the framework of the visit of the Uzbek government delegation to Tokyo in December 2020 brought the Uzbek-Japanese relations to a qualitatively new level.

According to the information, the major joint events planned for the current year, such as the third meeting of the inter-parliamentary forum, as well as the regular meetings of the committees of the two countries on economic cooperation, are clear evidence of qualitative Uzbek-Japanese relations.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva