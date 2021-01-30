IAEA to carry out assessment of Uzbekistan's nuclear infrastructure

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) mission will carry out a comprehensive assessment of Uzbekistan's nuclear infrastructure in 2021, Trend reports referring to the press service of IAEA.

According to the IAEA’s representatives in Uzbekistan, the cooperation between Uzbekistan and the IAEA was raised to a new level in 2020.

The increasingly strengthening interaction is also confirmed by the fact that Uzbekistan has been included in the group of international experts on nuclear energy infrastructure, whose decisions determine the agency's strategy for the coming years in this area.

It is noted that Uzbekistan plans to further intensify cooperation with the IAEA in 2021.

Thus, it is planned to organize several joint events in Uzbekistan, including the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review Mission, which will involve more than 20 international experts. It is reported that Uzbek specialists will take part in the meetings, seminars and training courses organized by the IAEA with the assistance of the diplomatic mission of Uzbekistan in Vienna.

In addition, it is planned to supply modern equipment to the Tashkent city oncological dispensary, to the reference laboratory of the Uzstandard Agency and the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan within the framework of technical cooperation projects.

