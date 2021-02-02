Daily average price for RON-80 gasoline in Uzbekistan up
Azerbaijan achieved what it wanted by taking preventive measures in fight against pandemic from early days - President Aliyev
Medical examination of 5 million people at expense of state requires great organizational and financial resources - President Aliyev
It is not ruled out that fight for vaccines will intensify, which may lead to very tragic consequences - President Aliyev
If developed countries can't share these vaccines fairly and make mutual accusations, then what should other countries do? - President Aliyev
Armenian people will also be grateful to us over time because we wanted to save them from this evil - President Aliyev
Victory in Nagorno-Karabakh region - one of most brilliant in Turkic world - Turkish Nationalist Movement Party
UNESCO avoids investigating Armenian war crimes in previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan - analysis
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan adopt joint action plan for construction of Mazar-i-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway
Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports talks about activity related to revival of Nagorno-Karabakh region
UN releases funds to support emergency humanitarian response in conflict-affected areas of Azerbaijan