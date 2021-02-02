Uzbekistan publishes first ever ESG report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 2

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan publishes an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) or sustainability report to measure and assess the country's progress in implementing its reform agenda, Trend reports referring to Accesswire analytical platform.

The ESG annual report shows how changes in governance, sustainability and citizenship of society are reflected in the country's competitiveness in world markets.

For the first time in history, Uzbekistan has published an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report to measure and assess the country's progress in implementing the reform agenda that has changed the country since 2017.

Acceswire noted that while an ESG is common in the corporate environment, no country has ever released a report like this.

It was also noted that this is the first report of its kind that looks at the three main pillars of economic development, including infrastructure for growth, active governance and strong civil society, sustainable livelihoods.

In addition, the report identifies important development programs that the country is pursuing to develop infrastructure, education and internet access.

The report was prepared by the Export Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment at the direction of President Mirziyoyev. It was developed by Cometis AG, a consulting company based in Wiesbaden, Germany, and Xenophon Strategies in Washington, DC.

The ESG report includes detailed information from various government sources as well as public data from international organizations such as the UN or the World Bank.

“This is another demonstration of Uzbekistan's commitment to environmental, social and corporate goals and their priority,” Accesswire notes.

The report, published in English, is based on international reporting standards, primarily the standards set in the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (SDGs) and the World Bank.

