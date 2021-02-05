UNFPA approves country cooperation program for Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

UNFPA’s (United Nations Population Fund) country cooperation program will assist the government of Uzbekistan in conducting the upcoming population census, Trend reports with reference to Dunyo information agency.

According to the information, a new country cooperation program of UNFPA for 2021-2025 for Uzbekistan was considered and approved during the session of the Executive Board of the UNFPA.

It is reported that the document was prepared taking into account the recommendations contained in the outcome document of the Nairobi Summit on ICPD-25 (2019) and the key goals and objectives identified in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

According to the country cooperation program, the new government of Uzbekistan has launched transformative reforms in order to raise the country to upper middle income levels by 2030. At the same time, the state is properly provided with the necessary resources, demonstrates the political will for reforms, openly interacts with human rights structures and civil society, and maintains peace and security.

It was noted that the new UNFPA country cooperation program for 2021-2025, with a total budget of $13.3 million, is aimed at supporting the ongoing measures of the government of Uzbekistan to protect reproductive health, reduce maternal mortality, and empower women and girls.

Outlining the main directions of the country program, UNFPA Regional Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia Alanna Armitage stressed that an important aspect within its framework will be to assist the government of Uzbekistan in conducting the upcoming population census and providing the necessary assistance in collecting, analyzing and using demographic data.

In turn, Ambassador Bakhtiyor Ibragimov expressed gratitude to UNFPA for its assistance in carrying out large-scale reforms in Uzbekistan to improve the quality of life of the population and socio-economic development.

It was especially noted that Uzbekistan reaffirms its commitment to fulfilling the commitments outlined in the action program of the International Conference on Population and Development for the comprehensive support of women, ensuring gender equality and empowering them.

