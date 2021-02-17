Iceland appoints new ambassador to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan and the newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland discussed prospects for the development of Uzbek-Icelandic cooperation, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the ministry.

On February 16, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Iceland, Arni Thor Sigurdsson.

Accepting his credentials, the minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a high and responsible post and wished him successful work.

During the conversation, the state and prospects for the development of Uzbek-Icelandic cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations were discussed.

In addition, proposals were considered for building up trade, economic and investment ties, including the establishment of direct contacts between business circles, the implementation of joint projects in the field of renewable energy.

Also, the parties expressed interest in the development of inter-parliamentary relations, the legal framework of bilateral relations, interaction in the field of education and training, cooperation in the tourism field.

---

