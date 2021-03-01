Uzbekistan, Organization of Islamic Cooperation talk prospects of cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen received in his office at the headquarters of the OIC General Secretariat in Jeddah Permanent Representative of Uzbekistan to the OIC Ambassador Ologebek Maksudov on March 1, 2021, Trend reports citing OIC press service.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the prospects of cooperation between the OIC and Uzbekistan.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second-largest inter-governmental organization in the world after the United Nations. It was founded by a charter in 1969, following decades of deliberation by Muslim scholars and statesmen around the idea of forming a global Islamic organization.

