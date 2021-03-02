Number of projects to be implemented in textile industry in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya region
Latest
Oil and gas sector: German, Azerbaijani companies discuss opportunities in over 70 virtual B2B meetings (PHOTO)
Assessment of cultural heritage of Azerbaijan's Karabakh must be objective - French MP tells lagazetteaz.fr
Antigua and Barbuda thanks PM Modi for demonstrating 'act of benevolence' by distributing COVID-19 vaccines
Iran interested in rapid revival of liberated territories of Azerbaijan – Iranian Ambassador (INTERVIEW)
Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Ambassador of Belarus discuss prospects for development of military co-op
Azerbaijani SME Development Agency receives numerous applications for creation of businesses in liberated lands