Kazakhstan offers Uzbekistan to consider launching production of Kazakh COVID-19 vaccine

The head of the Kazakh Ministry of Health Aleksey Tsoi offered the Minister of Health of Uzbekistan, Abdukhakim Khadzhibaev, to consider the possibility of releasing Kazakh vaccine - QazCovid-in, Trend reports referring to Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan.

Aleksey Tsoi, as part of an official delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yeraly Tugzhanov, visited Uzbekistan to discuss the issue.

According to the information, the parties discussed issues of cooperation in the pharmaceutical field, held a number of meetings and negotiations, as well as got acquainted with the work of medical facilities in Tashkent.

During negotiations with Minister of Health of Uzbekistan Abdukhakim Khadzhibaev, the head of the Kazakh Ministry of Health offered to consider the possibility of producing QazCovid-in on the basis of one of the pharmaceutical enterprises of Uzbekistan.

“We offer to intensify partnership in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, to create effective interaction in terms of prompt response to such situations, as well as to establish a constant exchange of information on the current epidemic situation and ongoing measures to stabilize it,” Aleksey Tsoi said.

At the same time, the minister noted that it is necessary to give impetus to interaction in the field of health, jointly developing an agreement between the ministries of health on cooperation on health issues, including the need for mutually beneficial cooperation in promising areas of health, including in the field of digital technologies and intelligent systems in health, medical education and science, pharmacy, public-private partnerships in health care and others.

In November 2020 it was reported that a roadmap was adopted to expand and deepen cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, which includes issues of industrial cooperation in the field of the pharmaceutical industry, including the construction of a plant for the production of medicines and hygiene products in Shymkent with a deadline of 2020-2022 and the creation of joint ventures for the production of pharmaceutical products in Uzbekistan in 2021.

