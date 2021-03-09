Uzbekistan, Iran talk prospects for dev’t of trade, economic relations

Uzbekistan 9 March 2021 11:27 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan, Iran talk prospects for dev't of trade, economic relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Iran discussed prospects for the development of Uzbek-Iranian relations, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On March 8, 2021, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Furkat Sidikov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for the development of Uzbek-Iranian relations, noting the presence of significant potential for this in trade, economic, investment, tourism and other areas.

It is reported that the parties stressed the intensification of bilateral political dialogue, as well as a significant increase in cooperation in economic diplomacy.

The Iranian Foreign Minister noted the large-scale reforms being carried out in Uzbekistan in the field of state and social construction, improving the business environment and investment climate, strengthening friendship and good neighborliness in the region.

In addition, the Iranian side has been invited to the International High-Level Conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Interconnectedness. Challenges and Opportunities ”, which will be held this year in Tashkent.

Earlier it was reported that Iran Aseman Airlines announced its intention to establish charter flights on the Tehran – Tashkent and Tehran - Bukhara routes. According to the airline's plans, flights will begin in March this year. It was noted that later regular flights will also be opened.

