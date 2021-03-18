Uzbekistan, Slovakia interested in increasing mutual trade

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18

Uzbekistan and Slovakia expressed interest in increasing mutual trade and diversifying its structure, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On March 17, 2021, the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Farhod Arziev met with the State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia Ingrid Brockova.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the state and prospects of Uzbek-Slovak relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as interaction within the framework of international and regional structures.

Also, the sides noted mutual interest in increasing mutual trade and diversifying its structure. In this context, the sides exchanged views on the further advancement of economic diplomacy, as well as activation of the activities of the Interdepartmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation.

Furthermore, the importance of strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue, expanding interaction between the chambers of the Oliy Majlis (Parliament) of Uzbekistan and the National Council of the Slovak Republic, including through the organization of mutual visits and exchange of experience in lawmaking, was emphasized.

Also, particular attention was paid to the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Slovakia in the field of science, education and innovation.

