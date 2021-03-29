Uzbekistan to start mass COVID-19 vaccination

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 29

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Mass vaccination against coronavirus will begin in Uzbekistan on April 1, 2021, the Deputy Head of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Service and Public Health in Uzbekistan Nurmat Atabekov said, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

Thus, firstly it is planned to vaccinate people over 65 and medical personnel.

“This does not apply to all medical personnel, but to medical personnel who are most likely to become infected through contact with patients with coronavirus disease,” Atabekov said.

Those who will be vaccinated include medical workers in specialized hospitals for treatment of coronavirus, ambulance structure, emergency care system, hospitals for infectious diseases, coronavirus diagnostic laboratories.

Also, according to Atabekov, at the first stage it is planned to vaccinate 330,000 people using the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine.

On March 17, Uzbekistan received 660,000 doses (two doses per person) of this drug as part of the global COVAX program.

It is noted that the next batch of AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to be delivered to Uzbekistan in early April.

