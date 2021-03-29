Hungarian Prime Minister arrives in Tashkent
Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban arrived in Uzbekistan on an official visit on 29 March, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov met the Hungarian delegation at the Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport.
After a short conversation, the Hungarian delegation went to Mustaqillik Square.
