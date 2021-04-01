Uzbekistan opens Center for Domestic Home Textiles in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 1

By Klavdiya Romakayeva

The Center for Domestic Home Textiles was opened on March 31, 2021 in Tashkent city of Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to Uzbekistan Textile and Garment Association.

It is noted that the Center for Domestic Home Textiles is a sign of high quality and unique design of textile products, which is a big step in the textile industry.

According to the information, the project was implemented by the Aisha Home Textile enterprise, founded in 2012 in the city of Namangan. The company produces high-quality terry towels in a range of colors and all kinds of bathrobes from 100 percent cotton fiber.

It is reported that for the production of competitive products, Staubli and Itema, high-performance French and Italian weaving machines, were installed, allowing the production of products of various densities, including with jacquard weave.

Also, Turkish dyeing equipment of the Dilmenler company and an automatic line for hemming terry products have been installed in the sewing department, which allows eliminating manual labor and performing high-quality hemming of products, such as modern German sewing machines Texpa and Azimo.

Currently, Aisha Home Textile is one of the leaders in Uzbekistan, and throughout Central Asia in the production of terry and waffle towels, all types of napkins, bedspreads, robes in a large assortment and wide range of colors, and all products are made from 100 percent cotton yarn. The total number of employees at the enterprise is over 450 people. The average output of finished products per year amounts to over 350 tons.

