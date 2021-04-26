Uzbekistan reveals number of people vaccinated against COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 15,778 people were vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan on April 24, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the total number of vaccinated throughout the country as of April 24 amounted to 544,529 people.

It is reported that the largest number of vaccinated people was recorded in the Fergana region amounting to 73,479 people. Some 58,995 people were vaccinated in the Namangan region and 54,054 people were vaccinated in the Samarkand region.

In addition, 36,366 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Tashkent.

Earlier it was reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases for April 25 in Uzbekistan increased to 89,355.

To date, 85,976 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 645 have died.

At the moment, 2,734 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan following the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, the largest number of cases were recorded in Tashkent amounting to 174 cases, 67 cases - in the Tashkent region, and 43 cases were revealed in the Samarkand region.

