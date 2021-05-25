New Polish ambassador to Uzbekistan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov on May 25, 2021 received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland Radoslaw Gruk, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan.

Accepting copies of his credentials, the minister congratulated the ambassador on his appointment to a responsible post and expressed the hope that his professional experience and knowledge would contribute to the further development and strengthening of multifaceted Uzbek-Polish cooperation.

The parties noted the importance of continuing an open and constructive bilateral political dialogue. In this context, the organizational aspects of upcoming joint events at various levels were discussed.

Also, the priority importance attached by the parties to expanding cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres, increasing the volume of mutual trade, and intensifying interregional contacts was stated.

In addition, the parties expressed interest in deepening partnerships in the field of education.

It is also noted that special attention was paid to the issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations, as well as multilateral structures.

According to the information, the former Polish ambassador to Uzbekistan Pyotr Iwashkevich completed his diplomatic mission in the country in October 2020.

