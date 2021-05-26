Strengthening trade relations between Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan discussed in Tashkent

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan Ibrahim Zhunusov took part in the opening ceremony of the Tashkent International Business HUB, the press attaché of the Kyrgyz diplomatic mission Aizhamal Karamurzaeva said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

As part of the event, a business forum was held to strengthen mutual trade relations between Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. the forum participants had the opportunity to discuss prospects for further cooperation.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador Ibrahim Zhunusov noted that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to creating favorable conditions for doing business and attracting foreign investment.

"The opening of the Tashkent International Business HUB will give a positive impetus to the expansion of comprehensive and diversified trade and economic cooperation, as well as the joint implementation of large investment projects," he said.

The event was organized by the Business Development Association of Uzbekistan. The event was attended by entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan, Afghanistan and business representatives of Uzbekistan.