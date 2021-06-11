Tajikistan, Uzbekistan sign 36 bilateral documents

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed 36 bilateral documents on June 10 during the official visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Dushanbe, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

These documents include the agreement on transit of goods through Uzbekistan, the protocol with changes into the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on reciprocal travel of citizens of March 9, 2018. These changes are aimed to simplify conditions of stay of nationals of Tajikistan in Uzbekistan and citizens of Uzbekistan in Tajikistan. The details were not elaborated, but local media reported earlier that these amendments lift registration requirement for nationals of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for 10 days after cross of the state border.

Several agreements were signed on cooperation in industry, new technologies, creation of Tajik-Uzbek investment company, joint stock company, roadmap for development of agricultural cooperation for 2021-2022.

The Presidents of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan signed a new agreement on joint construction of two hydropower plants on the Zarafshan river.

The countries agreed to build Yavan hydropower plant with 140 MW capacity and generation of 700-800 million kWh of electricity first. Construction is estimated at $282 million.

Construction of the second 135 MW hydropower plant estimated at $270 million is planned then.

Construction will be co-financed by the countries and international financial institutions.