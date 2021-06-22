Uzbekistan expands list of citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Special Republican Commission for the preparation of the Program of Measures to Prevent the Import and Spread of Coronavirus decided to expand the coverage of free COVID-19 vaccination to persons aged 50 and over, Trend reports citing Uzbek health ministry.

In addition, according to the decision, the list of citizens to receive COVID-19 vaccine includes teachers and professors of universities.

Also, the authorities instructed to analyze the state of readiness of medical institutions for the treatment of patients with coronavirus infection in the regions and to form a stock of necessary drugs, taking into account the increase in infection cases in recent days.

The coronavirus vaccination campaign in Uzbekistan began on April 1. More than 1.7 million people have already been vaccinated with the first component of the vaccine in the country. By the end of this year, this number may rise to seven million, or about 20 percent of the population of the country.

At the first stage, people over 65 years old, people with chronic diseases, employees of medical and educational institutions (schools, kindergartens), as well as representatives of law enforcement agencies were vaccinated.

At the second stage journalists, bloggers and media workers, public transport workers (metro, railways, airport employees), students studying abroad, and labor migrants are being vaccinated.

It is noted that vaccination is carried out on a voluntary basis and simultaneously with three AstraZeneca preparations - two doses, ZF-UZ-VAC2001 - three doses, Sputnik V - two doses.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva