Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases for June 24 in Uzbekistan increased to 107,708, Trend reports with reference to the statistics of the Uzbek Ministry of Health.

To date, 103,472 patients have fully recovered in the country, while 723 have died.

At the moment, 3,513 patients are treated in medical institutions in Uzbekistan in accordance with the standards.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were identified among those who were in contact with patients. In particular, 138 cases were revealed in Tashkent, 33 cases in Surkhandarya region, 86 cases in Samarkand region, 46 cases in Tashkent region, 31 cases in Jizzakh region, 18 cases in Fergana region, 17 cases in Bukhara region, 16 cases in Khorezm region, 12 cases each in Kashkadarya, Andijan regions and in Karakalpakstan Republic,10 cases in Namangan region, nine cases in Syrdarya region and two cases were revealed in Navoi region.

It is reported that the Service for Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare and Public Health of Uzbekistan introduces a system of mandatory testing for all persons entering Uzbekistan through border checkpoints using the polymerase chain reaction method. The Ministry of Health also clarified that within seven days after entering Uzbekistan, a repeated PCR test will be required.

In addition, according to the decision of the Republican Commission to Combat COVID-19, quarantine measures will be strengthened in public transport, airports and railway stations in Uzbekistan June 23.

Citizens without medical masks will not be allowed on public transport (buses and subway). Bus drivers and conductors, as well as metro controllers will ensure control over observance of the mask regime in transport. At the final stops, vehicles will be disinfected.

Also, measures will be taken to strengthen control over the observance of sanitary and epidemiological standards at railway stations and airports.

The first case of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan was detected in the laboratory of the Research Institute of Virology.

The outbreak in the Chinese Wuhan city - which is an international transport hub - began at a fishing market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

Uzbekistan as an active member of the WHO European Regional Office has joined the Coronavirus vaccination program.

---

