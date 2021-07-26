Uzbekistan reveals average monthly salary in 1H2021

In January-June 2021, the average monthly nominal salary of employees of enterprises and organizations that have the status of legal entities apart from small businesses and agriculture varied from one type of economic activity to another, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the State Statistics Committee, the average monthly salary includes allowances, remuneration, incentive payments, compensation payments, and paid vacations, as well as income tax withheld from individuals and the union fund fees.

According to the agency, in January-June 2021 year, the average salary amounted to 2,971,100 soums, which is 16.0% higher compared to the same period of 2020.

The highest monthly wages are paid in financial and insurance companies and organizations –7,111,000 soums, which is 2.4 times higher than the republican level. In contrast, health and social service employees are the ones who get the lowest wages – 2,049,000 soums or 69.0% of the republican level of average monthly wages.

Earlier, to ensure the implementation of the Law of the Uzbekistan “On the State Budget of Uzbekistan for 2021”, the minimum wage in Uzbekistan is 747,300 soums since February 1, 2021.