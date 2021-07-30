Pre-election campaign launched in Uzbekistan amid presidential election

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

A pre-election campaign is underway in Uzbekistan for the presidential elections to be held on October 24, 2021, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan (CEC).

According to the information, on July 23, a regular meeting of the Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan took place.

According to the CEC, presidential election will be held in October in accordance with the changes made on February 8 this year to Article 117 of the Constitution of Uzbekistan.

CEC Chairman Zainiddin Nizamkhodzhayev emphasized that the election will be held on the basis of new national electoral legislation in accordance with generally recognized international standards, as well as democratic principles - openly and publicly.

"The election will become a vivid confirmation of the democratic ideas defined in the Strategy of Action on the five priority areas of development of Uzbekistan for 2017-2021," the CEC stressed.

It is also noted that the CEC, as well as election commissions at all levels, will organize their work on the preparation and conduct of presidential election in the country on the basis of the principles of legality, independence, honesty, openness, transparency and publicity.

At the meeting, for this purpose, a decision was made to create the Press Center of the CEC of Uzbekistan and its regional branches, and the position of the Center was approved. It is reported that seven specialized groups of experienced journalists, lawyers, translators, experts and other specialists will work in the press center.

The press center of the CEC, as well as its regional offices, will be provided with modern information and communication technology. Briefings, press conferences, meetings and other events will be held there in order to provide journalists and the public with operational information on the elections.

In addition, the Press Center will maintain ‘Saylov 2021’ web portal of the Central Election Commission, as well as other information resources.

