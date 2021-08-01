First batches of the Sputnik V vaccine produced in Uzbekistan by Jurabek Laboratories

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), and one of the leading pharmaceutical companies of Uzbekistan, Jurabek Laboratories, today announced the first batches of the Russian Sputnik vaccine against coronavirus have been produced at company’s facilities, Trend reports citing Russian media.

RDIF has organized the technology transfer for production of the vaccine in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Validation batches have been shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Commercial production of Sputnik V is subject to successful quality control of the validation batches.

The vaccine produced in Uzbekistan will be used in the national vaccination program. Sputnik V was certified in the country in February 2021.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 69 countries globally with a total population of over 3.7 bn people. The data obtained by regulators of a number of countries during the vaccination of the population, including in Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico, San Marino, UAE and others, demonstrates that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus.

Sputnik V is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, commented:

“Sputnik V is successfully used in Uzbekistan to fight coronavirus. The vaccine has proven highly effective and safe in many countries around the world. Local production of Sputnik V in Uzbekistan will help speed up the vaccination of the population providing for strong and durable immunity, including against new variants of COVID.”

Munira Karieva, CEO of Jurabek Laboratories, said:

“We are very pleased that our facility was selected as a partner site for the production of the Sputnik V vaccine as a result of the assessment audit thus providing us with an opportunity to contribute to the fight against the pandemic. We are confident that the localization of production will increase the supply of highly demanded Sputnik V vaccine.”