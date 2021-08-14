Uzbekistan receives batch of AstraZeneca vaccine from France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Another batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been delivered to Uzbekistan from France, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek media.

According to the UNICEF office in Uzbekistan, a consignment with 276,480 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine donated by the French government was delivered to Uzbekistan via the COVAX platform.

Thus, the total volume of vaccines imported into the country reached 14,856,540 doses, including:

- 370,000 doses of Sputnik V,

- 986 480 doses of AstraZeneca,

- 10,500,000 doses of ZF-UZ-VAC2001,

- 3,000,060 doses of Moderna.

As of August 12, a total of 11,651,161 doses of the vaccine were used in the vaccination process in Uzbekistan. It is reported that 1,380,457 people are fully vaccinated against coronavirus in the country.

