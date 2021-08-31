Uzbek Ministry of Health discloses amount of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

The amount of Uzbeks who completed the full course of vaccination against COVID-19 exceeds 1.8 million, Trend reports citing Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 311,173 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Of these, 98,975 people received the first dose of the vaccine, 155,558 - the second and 56,640 - the third.

To date, the total number of doses of vaccine against coronavirus infection used is 14,338,693. At the same time, 1,812,280 people have already completed the full course of vaccination.

Among the regions, citizens from the Samarkand region received the most vaccine - 50,909 doses. It is followed by Tashkent (30, 688) and Namangan (26,803 doses) regions.

Of the total number of vaccinated people, most of them are in Fergana (1,646,748 doses), Namangan (1,636,134), and Andijan (1,505,856) regions.

