Uzbek Miniatry of Finance signs 2 new agreements with IsDB

Uzbekistan's Finance Minister Timur Ishmetov and the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) signed debt and agency agreements in the framework of 2 projects on the 46th Annual Conference of the IsDB in Taskhent, Trend reports citing Ministry of Finance.

THe first projetc is "Sustainable Development of Rural Areas". The project, worth $200 million , is of great social importance, and equipping the oncological system with modern high-tech equipment serves the purpose of training specialists in the field of oncology, radiotechnology and nuclear medicine, as well as creating the possibility of using modern methods of diagnosing and treating the population in the field of oncology by increasing the number of patients with cancer.

Another project "Modernization of oncological institutions of Uzbekistan (stage II)". The main goal of the project, worth $80 million, is a radical renewal of the normative image of the rural population, the development of regions, the restoration of road and transport infrastructure, engineering and communication networks and the social sphere, as well as an increase in the standard of living and culture of the population on this basis.

In cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank, more than 20 investment projects have been implemented in Uzbekistan, and 8 projects are currently being implemented.