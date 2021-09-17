Uzbek Ministry of Health releases COVID-19 data for Sept. 17

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

The number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan has reached 167,268, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Health.

Over the past day, 624 cases of coronavirus have been registered in the country.

In Tashkent, 216 people with coronavirus were identified, 123 people in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 65 people in Karakalpakstan, 15 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 14 people in Jizzakh region, 5 people in Kashkadarya region, 6 people in Navoi region, 17 people in Namangan region, 51 people in Samarkand region, 18 people in the Syrdarya region, 10 people in the Surkhandarya region, 56 people in the Fergana region and 19 people in the Khorezm region.

The total number of patients recovered from COVID-19 was 160,421 (+977) over the past day, and the recovery rate was 96 percent.

In addition, 4 coronavirus patients have died, bringing the number of deaths from the disease to 1,179.

