Uzbekistan completes construction of new airport in Sokh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Natavan Rzayeva- Trend:

The construction of a new airport has been completed in the Sokh district of the Fergana region in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of the municipality of the Fergana region.

For the construction of a new airport, seven hectares of land were allocated in the Navobod mahalla. The state has allocated 6.8 billion soums ($632,264) for construction.

The construction of the airport was carried out within a framework of the decree of the President of Uzbekistan "On measures for the comprehensive socio-economic development of the Sokh district of the Fergana region for 2020-2021"

The state created on the territory of the airport a modern complex including a runway, as well as a waiting room, a food point, a retail outlet, and recreation places. The length of the runway of the air harbor is 700 meters.