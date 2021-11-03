Uzbekistan expects improvements in macroeconomic development in 2022

Uzbekistan 3 November 2021 18:23 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbekistan expects improvements in macroeconomic development in 2022
Price indexes of financial sector at Uzbek stock exchange rise on Nov. 3 Uzbekistan 19:31
Uzbekistan reveals volume of foreign investments and loans for 9M2021 Uzbekistan 19:09
Board members, founders of Egypt-Azerbaijan Friendship Society congratulate President Ilham Aliyev Politics 19:01
President Ilham Aliyev voices initiative to declare amnesty due to November 8 - Victory Day Politics 18:49
Citizens can get fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Azerbaijan - TABIB Society 18:49
Uzbekistan shares data on GRP per capita in 9M2021 Uzbekistan 18:41
Georgian maritime export turnover increases Georgia 18:27
Georgia reveals most used transport for importing goods Georgia 18:26
Uzbekistan developing main directions of monetary policy Uzbekistan 18:25
Uzbekistan expects improvements in macroeconomic development in 2022 Uzbekistan 18:23
Progress on Green Climate Fund-supported RES project in Kazakhstan unveiled Oil&Gas 18:22
Turkmen consortium opens tender to buy fire-fighting equipment Tenders 18:21
Kazakhstan notes increase in livestock production Business 18:21
Azerbaijan to develop new tools for financing small, medium businesses until 2023 Economy 18:20
VMedia channel exposes one of most notorious Armenia's fake claims about Second Karabakh War (VIDEO) Politics 18:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on November 6 Oil&Gas 18:19
President Ilham Aliyev receives Chairman of Board of King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies Politics 18:13
Iran’s PMO sees increase in cargo movements in Bushehr port Transport 18:07
President Ilham Aliyev receives former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic Politics 18:03
Russian Foreign Ministry emphasizes need for rapid delimitation of Azerbaijani-Armenian border Politics 17:58
Activities in Iran’s Bandar Lengeh port down Transport 17:48
Launch of 3+3 format would help to increase trust in interstate relations - Russian MFA Politics 17:45
Turkish companies in Georgia begin exports to EU Georgia 17:42
Turkmengas to purchase general plant equipment, electrotechnical goods via tender Tenders 17:42
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:37
Passenger transportation via Iran's Ahvaz International Airport declines Transport 17:37
Turkmenistan limits use of several ozone-depleting organic substances Turkmenistan 17:26
Gas price in Europe surpasses $900 per 1,000 cubic meters first since October 28 Europe 17:20
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in seismology field Business 17:20
Kazakhstan's trade indicators with TOP-3 partners in Americas unveiled Business 17:18
Discussion of project for building nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan continues Uzbekistan 17:18
Victory of national unity and solidarity in the 44-day Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 17:14
Putin plans no contacts on OPEC+ issue so far - Kremlin Russia 16:48
Kazakhstan Stock Exchange reveals trade volume of government securities Kazakhstan 16:39
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Society 16:37
Expansion of Southern Gas Corridor generally needed – US expert Oil&Gas 16:35
Marriott rides leisure travel demand to offset Delta drag US 16:23
Azerbaijani official reveals number of houses damaged in Tartar during second Karabakh war Society 16:05
Belarus proposes to prepare roadmap for further co-op with Azerbaijan Economy 15:49
Capitalization of Kazakhstan’s stock market up ICT 15:49
PM Modi meets Nepal PM Deuba in Glasgow; holds talks on bilateral ties, Covid and climate change Other News 15:37
Indian biotech startup reports early cancer detection breakthrough Other News 15:36
Uzbekistan extends privileges on cement imports for 2022 Uzbekistan 15:31
Iran sees increases in exports Business 15:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:11
Azerbaijan confirms 2,256 more COVID-19 cases, 2,208 recoveries Society 15:04
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for November 3 Society 14:59
Turkmen Education Ministry prolongs tender for drip irrigation system Tenders 14:59
Kazakhstan discloses amount of insurance premiums transferred for reinsurance Finance 14:57
Iran records decrease in imports Business 14:53
Israel's central bank urges government to meet looming budget deadline Israel 14:46
Volume of Azerbaijani gas exports to Europe disclosed Oil&Gas 14:35
European LNG imports to decline amid market tightness Oil&Gas 14:30
Iran increases import of essential goods Business 14:23
Iran shares data on transit of goods by trucks through country Transport 14:07
U.S. backs new effort to issue green bonds -Treasury chief Yellen US 14:06
Overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange up after weeks of downward trend Finance 14:03
Iran's Cement Industry Association talks about possible outage of electricity in winter Oil&Gas 14:00
Austria, Germany resume flights to Georgia's Kutaisi Georgia 13:59
Crisis center reports 40,443 coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours Russia 13:55
Amount of loans issued for purchasing of agricultural machinery in Iran soars Finance 13:43
Preparations of master plans for Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar, and Lachin has begun - State Committee on Urban Planning Society 13:43
Iran's largest car manufacturer looks to supply products to Turkmenistan Transport 13:35
TAP could become important hydrogen import pipeline for Europe Oil&Gas 13:32
Kazakh-German JV opens tender to modernize oil wells Tenders 13:32
President Ilham Aliyev receives co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center (VIDEO) Politics 13:25
Azerbaijan, UAE eye creation of working group to expand business relations (PHOTO) Economy 13:20
Azerbaijan to host "Post-COVID-19 World" Global Baku Forum (VIDEO) Politics 13:13
Turkish Halkbank interested in operating in Azerbaijan as financial organization Economy 13:12
OPEC-10 production to surpass pre-pandemic levels by 2023 Oil&Gas 13:09
Export data of Polish gasoline to Ukraine by Azerbaijan’s SOCAR revealed Economy 13:04
Iranian Parliament ratifies trade, economic agreement with Caspian states Politics 13:03
Jet fuel consumption not to surpass 2019 levels until 2025 Oil&Gas 13:02
Some tobacco products proposed to be included in list of excisable goods in Azerbaijan Economy 13:01
Number of passenger planes received by Iran's Shiraz International Airport up Transport 13:00
Azerbaijan, UAE discuss possibilities of expanding co-op in several spheres (PHOTO) Economy 13:00
Iran to boost electricity generation Oil&Gas 12:59
Oil to enter 2022 at higher price supported by ongoing recovery Oil&Gas 12:57
UK house prices show unexpected strength in October Europe 12:54
Azerbaijan considering raising excise rates for some cars Economy 12:47
BMW offsets lower deliveries with higher prices Europe 12:46
Abu Dhabi's Aldar Properties Q3 net profit rises 11% Arab World 12:44
Iran sees increase in exports through Bazargan border checkpoint Business 12:17
International conference “Bridges of spirituality – from Farabi to Nizami” held in Almaty (PHOTO) Society 12:10
President Ilham Aliyev meets with member of Presidium of Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 12:06
Possibility of opening bank account in post offices of Azerbaijan proposed Society 12:05
Proposal made to introduce excise taxes on electronic cigarettes, hookahs in Azerbaijan Economy 11:56
Interest rates on loans, deposits may be reduced in Azerbaijan - analysis Finance 11:51
Georgia records increase in consumer price index Georgia 11:48
Proposal made to raise rates of excise taxes on cigarettes in Azerbaijan Economy 11:41
Proposal made to exempt imports of some hybrid cars from VAT in Azerbaijan Economy 11:39
Cities of future being built in Karabakh - Azerbaijan State Committee (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 11:38
Oil & gas sector to need new investments worth trillions of dollars for coming years Oil&Gas 11:36
Proposal made not to refund VAT on purchases of cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products in Azerbaijan Economy 11:32
Over 3,000 people proposed to be released in Azerbaijan under amnesty Politics 11:28
Azerbaijan, WB talk co-op prospects in renewable energy Oil&Gas 11:19
Azerbaijan has great potential to become leader in transition to green economy – EBRD manager (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:11
EBRD considering support to Azerbaijan in developing low-carbon pathway for power generation sector (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 11:08
Georgia releases its COVID-19 data for November 3 Georgia 11:04
Kazakhstan’s Parliament to discuss draft law on co-op with UAE in priority sectors Kazakhstan 11:03
