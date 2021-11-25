Uzbekistan Airports company creates new subsidiary airline

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airports company has created a regional subsidiary airline named Silk Avia,Trend reports via the company’s press services.

The subsidiary air carrier specializes in domestic flights within Uzbekistan.

According to the company’s press services, the creation of a regional airline is important to stimulate business activity in Uzbekistan and create conditions for the development of domestic tourism.

“The new company plans to develop up to 40 routes and purchase regional aircraft with a passenger capacity of up to 70 people. The tariffs will be comparable to the railway tariffs," said the chairman of the board of Uzbekistan Airports Rano Juraeva.

At first stage, Silk Avia will be state-owned, but over time it is planned to be transferred to the private sector.

The first flights of the aircraft of the new airline are planned to start next year.