Kazakhstani Astana- Motors to produce Hyundai cars in Uzbekistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
The Kazakhstani Astana- Motors company will build a plant for the production of Hyundai cars in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to the press services of the prime minister of Kazakhstan.
This became known during the third Forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
Astana Motors has been producing and assembling commercial vehicles and passenger cars since 2019. Currently, the plant's capacity in Kazakhstan is 30,000 units of cars per year.
