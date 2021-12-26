Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

The volume of retail trade turnover from January through November 2021 in Uzbekistan amounted to 216 trillion soums ($19.9 billion), which is an increase of 15 times compared to the indicator of the beginning of the year (14.3 trillion soums or $1.3 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the volume of retail trade turnover per capita amounted to 6.2 million soums ($573.7).

The volume of retail trade turnover in Uzbekistan in 2020 amounted to 199.5 trillion soums ($18.4 billion), which is 2.8 times more compared to the indicator of 2015 (71.1 trillion soums, or $6.5 billion).

In the total volume of retail trade turnover for the indicated period, food products accounted for 80 trillion soums ($7.4 billion), non-food products accounted for 119.4 trillion soums ($11 billion).

The volume of retail trade turnover per capita amounted to 5.8 million soums ($539.4) in 2020.

