Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021

Uzbekistan 26 December 2021 20:05 (UTC+04:00)
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.26

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The volume of retail trade turnover from January through November 2021 in Uzbekistan amounted to 216 trillion soums ($19.9 billion), which is an increase of 15 times compared to the indicator of the beginning of the year (14.3 trillion soums or $1.3 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

During this period, the volume of retail trade turnover per capita amounted to 6.2 million soums ($573.7).

The volume of retail trade turnover in Uzbekistan in 2020 amounted to 199.5 trillion soums ($18.4 billion), which is 2.8 times more compared to the indicator of 2015 (71.1 trillion soums, or $6.5 billion).

In the total volume of retail trade turnover for the indicated period, food products accounted for 80 trillion soums ($7.4 billion), non-food products accounted for 119.4 trillion soums ($11 billion).

The volume of retail trade turnover per capita amounted to 5.8 million soums ($539.4) in 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Georgian NCDC Head expects Omicron cases to rise in 2-3 weeks Georgia 20:25
Iran shares data on electricity generation of Yazd TPP Oil&Gas 20:19
Iran may import gas from Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 20:07
Uzbek Statistics Committee reveals volume of retail trade turnover for 11M2021 Uzbekistan 20:05
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 47 World 19:28
Turkey most exposed country to fake news globally: Fahrettin Altun Turkey 18:42
Georgia shares data on top imported goods from Azerbaijan Georgia 18:36
Israel's Bennett self-isolates after daughter tests positive for COVID-19 Israel 18:08
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 17:23
National Drug Quality Lab to open in Georgia in 2022, Health Minister says Georgia 16:56
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 16:20
Azerbaijan confirms 511 more COVID-19 cases, 1,178 recoveries Society 16:15
Azerbaijan’s export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages up Economy 16:05
Azerbaijan’s import of plastic products increases Economy 15:53
Azerbaijan’s import of milk increases in 11M2021 Economy 15:51
Turkey unveils volume of cars transported between its Tuzla, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 15:50
Kazakhstan increases generation and import of electricity Oil&Gas 15:48
Turkey reveals volume of cars transported between its Mersin, Italian Trieste ports Turkey 15:30
Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Iran up in 11M2021 Economy 15:24
State Customs Committee unveils trade turnover between Azerbaijan, UK in 11M2021 Economy 15:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 26 Society 14:54
Azerbaijan discloses trade turnover with India in 11M2021 Economy 14:53
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Kocaeli port in 11M2021 Turkey 14:40
Turkey's drillship Fatih starts operations in Turkali-7 well Turkey 14:37
Kazakh coal mining enterprise opens tender to buy spare parts Tenders 14:28
State Customs Committee unveils volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Ukraine Oil&Gas 14:22
Azerbaijan unveils volume of oil exported to UK Oil&Gas 13:55
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes an increase in volume of industrial production Uzbekistan 13:52
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Turkey in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 13:39
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported via Aliaga port in 11M2021 Turkey 13:29
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 26 Oil&Gas 13:10
6 dead after boiler explodes at food processing factory in India's Bihar World 12:47
Iranian currency rates for December 26 Finance 12:16
Azerbaijan’s export of fertilizers up in 11M2021 Economy 12:03
Azerbaijan unveils export volume of tea and coffee in 11M2021 Economy 11:49
Azerbaijan – Georgia trade turnover expands Georgia 11:44
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani oil exported to Belarus Oil&Gas 11:24
Georgia reports 1,661 coronavirus cases, 3,841 recoveries, 68 deaths Georgia 11:05
US plays important role in strengthening Georgia’s sovereignty, independence - FM Georgia 10:51
China's auto sales likely to grow 6.2 pct in 2022 World 10:37
At least 16 migrants dead in Greek shipwreck World 09:41
399 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 09:06
Dynamics of deposits in national currency remains positive in Azerbaijan - Gazprombank Economy 08:31
US president congratulates NASA on successful launch of James Webb telescope US 08:13
China's local COVID case count driven to 21-month high by Xian outbreak Other News 07:38
Two more members of K-pop group BTS test positive for COVID-19 Other News 06:51
Sudan forces fire tear gas to disperse anti-coup protesters Arab World 06:08
India to vaccinate teens, provide booster for health workers Other News 05:29
La Palma volcano eruption declared over after three months of destruction Europe 04:48
Villa manager Gerrard to sit out two games after positive COVID test Other News 04:00
Israel reports 591 new Omicron cases, 1,118 in total Israel 03:21
Putin, Egyptian President Sisi hold phone conversation Russia 02:38
France breaks 100,000 barrier for 24-hour COVID-19 infections Europe 01:49
Bomb explodes at restaurant in eastern Congo kills 7 Other News 01:04
As result of activities of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in army building, Azerbaijan became strong state in region - Turkish general Politics 00:15
UK police arrest armed intruder on Windsor Castle grounds Europe 25 December 23:44
US flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed due to COVID-19 US 25 December 23:05
'Omicron accounts more than 10% of new COVID-19 cases in Turkey' Turkey 25 December 22:25
No domestic cases of Omicron detected in Russia, Health Ministry says Russia 25 December 21:56
Death toll from Malaysia's floods rises to 46 Other News 25 December 21:20
Iran shares data on investment in Kashan Special Economic Zone Business 25 December 20:52
Lukashenko, Putin discuss cooperation in sphere of defense Russia 25 December 20:41
Uzbekistan launching new Single Cross-border Money Transfers system Uzbekistan 25 December 20:10
Georgian President receives booster shot Georgia 25 December 20:06
Turkish companies interested to join large-scale infrastructure projects in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 25 December 20:01
Iran unveils details of exports from Kerman Province Business 25 December 20:00
Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France condemns provocative visit of presidential candidate to Khankandi city Politics 25 December 20:00
Turkey, Qatar hold talks with Taliban for Kabul airport operations Turkey 25 December 19:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss situation in South Caucasus Politics 25 December 19:12
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 December 18:49
Azerbaijan confirms 501 more COVID-19 cases, 1,092 recoveries Society 25 December 18:41
Director General of TASS news agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:26
President of Italy congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 18:05
"Did you appoint yourself general?" - touching dialogue of President Ilham Aliyev with 4-year-old Asif in Shusha (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:26
First VP of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shares footage from visit to Shusha with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 December 17:23
Azerbaijan upgrades army creation to fundamentally new development stage - Analysis Politics 25 December 16:56
Chairman of Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russian Federation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 16:55
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin prices dip Finance 25 December 16:39
Georgia names most used transport for imports Georgia 25 December 14:34
Wissol Petroleum Georgia to reduce fuel prices Georgia 25 December 14:31
TAP talks on measures to reduce carbon footprint at PRT Oil&Gas 25 December 14:20
Georgia, Turkey expand free trade agreement Georgia 25 December 14:20
Kazakhstan's fuel assemblies producer opens tender to rent cars Tenders 25 December 14:18
Georgia’s maritime export up in 11M2021 Georgia 25 December 14:16
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for December 25 Society 25 December 14:14
Azerbaijan destroys smuggled goods of Armenian production - Customs Committee Economy 25 December 14:13
India considers investing in Iran’s Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - PMO Transport 25 December 14:12
Azerbaijan reveals data on investments in fixed assets in Nakhchivan Economy 25 December 14:12
Classmates of President Ilham Aliyev congratulate him Politics 25 December 14:11
Car transshipment between Turkish Cesme and Italian Trieste revealed Turkey 25 December 14:11
Azerbaijan shares data on cargo transportation by sea Transport 25 December 14:09
Azerbaijan Jewelers Association's export revenues grow for 11M2021 Economy 25 December 14:05
Russia registers 981 Covid-related deaths in past 24 hours Russia 25 December 14:04
Azerbaijani banks increase total assets for 11M2021 Finance 25 December 14:02
First deputy head of Russian TASS News Agency congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 14:01
Chairman of US Ethnic Understanding Foundation congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:59
Uzbek Central Bank reveals volume of liquid assets Uzbekistan 25 December 13:59
Turkmenistan intends to expand its chemical industry exports Business 25 December 13:53
President Alexander Lukashenko calls President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 December 13:26
Increase capital spending, India's Centre tells states Other News 25 December 13:00
All news