Uzbekistan shares data on loan portfolio of its banks in 11M2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The total portfolio of bank loans in Uzbekistan amounted to 320.8 trillion soums ($29.5 billion) from January through November 2021, Trend reports referring to the Uzbek Central Bank.

This indicator increased by 18.5 percent compared to the same period last year (270.7 trillion soums or $24.9 billion).

The volume of non-performing loans (NPL) for the corresponding period amounted to 18.3 trillion soums ($1.6 billion), which accounts for 5.7 percent of all loans issued by Uzbek banks.

This figure increased by 2.8 times in comparison with the same period last year (6.5 trillion soums or $601.2 million).

The Central Bank notes that the level of indebtedness of the population is relatively small compared to Western countries, but its growth is contrary to other economic indicators of the country.

