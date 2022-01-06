Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 5, 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 146 new COVID-19 cases on January 5, 2022, with 153 patients recovering from the disease, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 57 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 20 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 7 people in the Andijan region, 6 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in the Jizzakh region, 3 people in Namangan region, 25 people in Samarkand region, 4 people in the Fergana region and 10 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 199,507 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 196,758 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 98 percent.

