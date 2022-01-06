Uzbekistan Airways suspends more flights to cities of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

Regular flights of Uzbekistan Airways scheduled for January 6, 2022 on the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) to Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Nukus (Uzbekistan) to Aktobe (Kazakhstan) return flights have been canceled due to the technical reasons of destination airports, Trend reports referring to the press service of the company.

According to the company, the days when the flights will be resumed on these routes will be announced later.

Passengers who bought tickets for flights on January 6 will be able to receive a refund of the full ticket price or free re-booking for any date after the resumption of flights.

Previously, Uzbekistan Airways canceled regular flights scheduled for January 5, 2022 on the return flight Urgech (Uzbekistan) to Aktau (Kazakhstan) due to the closure of the international airport Aktau.

The decision to cancel the flights was made due to the situation in Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan's government announced late Jan. 4 that it was restoring some price caps on liquefied petroleum gas, after the rare protests reached Almaty following a sharp rise in the price of the fuel at the start of the year.

Many Kazakhs have converted their cars to run on LPG, which is far cheaper than gasoline as a vehicle fuel in Kazakhstan because of price caps. But the government argued that the low price was unsustainable and lifted the caps on Jan. 1.

After the price of the fuel spiked, big demonstrations erupted on Jan. 2 in certain parts of the country. Public protests are illegal in the country unless their organizers file a notice in advance.

