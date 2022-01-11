Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights from Namangan to number of Russian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

Uzbekistan Airways company will operate the first direct flight from Namangan (Uzbekistan) to Perm (Russia) on January 30, 2022, on Airbus 320, Trend reports citing the company.

According to the company, it will launch direct flights from Namangan city to a number of Russian cities starting from January 30, 2022.

In particular, direct flights from Namangan to Moscow, Perm, Samara, Omsk, Orenburg, Irkutsk, Krasnodar, and Yekaterinburg will be launched on the basis of full economy class air transportation on Uzbekistan Airways Express aircraft.

