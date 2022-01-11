Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights from Namangan to number of Russian cities
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11
By Natavan Rzayeva- Trend:
Uzbekistan Airways company will operate the first direct flight from Namangan (Uzbekistan) to Perm (Russia) on January 30, 2022, on Airbus 320, Trend reports citing the company.
According to the company, it will launch direct flights from Namangan city to a number of Russian cities starting from January 30, 2022.
In particular, direct flights from Namangan to Moscow, Perm, Samara, Omsk, Orenburg, Irkutsk, Krasnodar, and Yekaterinburg will be launched on the basis of full economy class air transportation on Uzbekistan Airways Express aircraft.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan president approves law exempting import of means for mine clearing of liberated areas from customs duties
Azerbaijan supports soonest normalization of situation and restoration of rule of law in Kazakhstan – FM
Iranian, Azerbaijani private sectors should work jointly - newly appointed Governor of East Azerbaijan