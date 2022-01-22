Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for Jan.21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.22

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 1390 new COVID-19 cases on January 21, 2022, with 437 patients recovering from the disease, and 4 people dying, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 576 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 183 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 41 people in the Andijan region, 59 people in Bukhara region, 53 people in the Jizzakh region, 22 people in Navoi, 45 people in Namangan region, 39 people in Samarkand region, 19 people in Syrdarya, 142 people in the Fergana region and 51 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 212,289 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 202,149 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 95 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5