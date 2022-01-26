Power outage in Uzbekistan leads to decrease in gas production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.26

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Power outage in Uzbekistan led to a decrease in gas production, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Energy.

In Uzbekistan, due to a decrease in gas pressure in distribution networks, temporary restrictions on service at gas filling stations have been introduced. Specialists are already taking measures to restore pressure and supply of gas to residential buildings and social facilities.

According to the ministry, natural gas will be fully directed to the operation of thermal power plants and social facilities.

Previously, it was reported that a large-scale power outage in Kazakhstan led to power outages in a number of cities in Uzbekistan.