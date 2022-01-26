Uzbekistan proposes initiative to ensure free trade

Uzbekistan 26 January 2022 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakh project for copper-gold deposit dev't may receive nuclear-powered icebreaker Oil&Gas 13:19
Ambassador talks expected visits of Russia's businessmen to Azerbaijan Economy 13:13
Bank of Georgia allocates funds to local shoemaking company for exporting goods to US Georgia 13:01
Russian ambassador talks upcoming 20th anniversary meeting of Russia-Azerbaijan intergovernmental commission Politics 12:46
Russian ambassador assesses work of LUKOIL in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 12:45
Turkmenistan's Turkmenhimiya to buy equipment via tender Tenders 12:40
Meetings of Azerbaijani, Armenian public figures to contribute to normalization of ties – Russian ambassador Politics 12:32
Russian ambassador talks trade-economic cooperation between '3+3' countries (PHOTO) Politics 12:30
Turkmenbashi oil refineries extends tender for hydrogen production unit construction Tenders 12:29
Russian ambassador comments on possibility of Azerbaijan joining EAEU Politics 12:25
India Emerges as a Global Actor during the Pandemic Crisis Other News 12:23
Russia highly appreciates Azerbaijan's position on normalization of regional situation - ambassador Politics 12:14
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 12:10
Georgia’s Hualing FIZ to sign agreement on area expansion (Exclusive) Georgia 12:03
S.Korea's daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins Other News 11:54
Uzbekistan proposes initiative to ensure free trade Uzbekistan 11:50
Volume of Russian investments in Azerbaijan unveiled - ambassador Economy 11:48
Blast in Greek capital damages buildings, one injured Europe 11:42
JV in Kazakhstan to engage electric engine repair services via tender Tenders 11:39
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to remove hazardous drilling waste Tenders 11:37
Kazakhstan’s vice minister of ecology, head of "Operator ROP" company detained Kazakhstan 11:29
Turkmenistan launches unified trading platform for entrepreneurs Business 11:26
Azerbaijan discloses districts with highest cotton yield Economy 11:25
Power outage in Uzbekistan leads to decrease in gas production Uzbekistan 11:22
Kazakhstan shares data on Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund's debt Kazakhstan 11:22
Axpo Holding places first sustainability-linked bond Oil&Gas 11:15
Azerbaijani oil prices up Oil&Gas 11:13
Uzbekneftegaz JSC resumes operation of its enterprises and plants following large-scale blackout Uzbekistan 11:05
‘Nar’ takes the title of Azerbaijan champion (PHOTO) Society 11:04
Georgia reports new record high COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:04
Germany to support development of Azerbaijan's private sector Economy 11:03
Turkmenistan ready to boost natural gas supplies to China Oil&Gas 11:01
Uzbekistan's Tashkent Metro resumes operations Uzbekistan 10:43
Kazakhstan introduces anti-terrorist operation regime in Almaty's district Kazakhstan 10:32
ITU talks areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan ICT 10:27
Azerbaijan proves to be reliable partner in large scale energy projects – GECF Oil&Gas 10:24
Azerbaijan to export saffron to Arab countries Economy 10:21
Russian stocks open higher on Wednesday Russia 10:20
Azerbaijani Central Bank receives ISO/IEC certificate on information security management Finance 10:12
Liabilities of Georgia’s commercial banks up Georgia 10:06
Azerbaijani currency rates for January 26 Finance 09:58
Azerbaijani transport, communications sector lending down in 2021 Finance 09:54
Azerbaijan records increase in number of loans issued in trade and service sector Finance 09:52
Azerbaijan preparing bill to further strengthen material and technical base of armed forces Politics 09:50
IGB joins PRISMA platform Oil&Gas 09:45
Volume of problem loans decreases in Azerbaijani banks in 2021 Finance 09:34
Subsidies for poultry farms to increase in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 09:32
Oil dips on profit-taking ahead of Fed update Oil&Gas 09:30
Iran to support women's empowerment plans Politics 09:30
Peru PM tests positive for COVID-19 Other News 08:51
Georgia, Poland to co-op in railway sector under EU-funded project Georgia 08:34
U.S. Coast Guard searching for 39 missing off Florida US 08:24
Turkey confirms 76,341 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:45
US approves major arms sale to Egypt US 07:17
Scientists take aim at Omicron Other News 06:42
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi announces reelection bid in 2022 midterms US 06:01
James Webb Space Telescope reaches observation post a million miles from Earth Other News 05:24
Microsoft offers strong forecast, lifting shares Other News 04:45
Americans need to lift sanctions before call for direct talks Politics 04:08
Over 10 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19 US 03:31
Number of COVID-19 cases worldwide exceeds 350 mln Other News 02:58
Qatar's emir to visit Washington on Jan. 31 Arab World 02:14
Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane Other News 01:37
Closure of Istanbul Airport extended Turkey 00:58
White House says Biden is open to engaging with Putin but no talks are planned US 00:26
Kazakhstan unveils foreign trade structure with EAEU countries for 11M2021 Business 00:01
Israel's president says to make "historic visit" to UAE Israel 25 January 23:37
Uzbekistan sets up government commission to study major power outage Uzbekistan 25 January 23:01
IMF downgrades 2022 global growth forecast to 4.4 pct amid Omicron surge Finance 25 January 22:54
Turkey starts giving Turkovac as booster shot to BioNTech recipients Turkey 25 January 22:26
Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for development of military cooperation (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 22:00
Azerbaijan Defense Minister meets with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces of Iran (PHOTO) Politics 25 January 21:50
Pfizer, BioNTech start clinical trial of Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine Other News 25 January 21:28
Number of infections with Omicron COVID-19 strain keeps growing in Azerbaijan Society 25 January 21:15
Azerbaijan's servicemen honor memory of martyrs in Dashalty village of liberated Shusha - Trend TV (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 25 January 20:57
Embassy of India in Baku celebrates National Tourism Day as part of 73rd Republic Day of India and 75 years of India’s Independence (PHOTO) Other News 25 January 20:00
Bridge construction over Astarachay River to be funded by Iran and Azerbaijan - Iranian minister Economy 25 January 19:30
Iran's foreign trade increases Business 25 January 19:29
New bridge construction over Astarachay River to promote freight traffic growth Economy 25 January 19:17
Hopefully, number of Azerbaijani tourists to India increases - ambassador (PHOTO) Society 25 January 19:03
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, SOFAZ hold foreign currency auction Finance 25 January 18:37
Natural gas, coal prices to remain high in coming months Oil&Gas 25 January 18:29
Foundation stone laid for monument to Uzeyir Hajibeyov in St. Petersburg Politics 25 January 18:24
Turkmenistan boosts trade with Kazakhstan over 11M2021 Business 25 January 18:24
Tajikistan ratifies railway transport agreement with Turkmenistan Transport 25 January 18:24
Price indexes of financial, industrial sectors at Uzbek stock exchange rise Uzbekistan 25 January 18:14
Russia’s Kamaz-Leasing company opens representative office in Azerbaijan Economy 25 January 18:12
Supply of electricity all across Kazakhstan completely resumed - gov't Oil&Gas 25 January 18:12
Azerbaijan's Azer Turk Bank discloses volume of public deposits for 2021 Finance 25 January 18:05
Azerbaijani commandos hold training exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 January 18:02
Uzbekistan sees increase in volume of cotton fiber produced Uzbekistan 25 January 17:46
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 25 January 17:40
Azerbaijan's Alat port receives first container train from Uzbekistan Business 25 January 17:39
Iran's minister of industry confirms low quality of domestic cars Business 25 January 17:38
Azerbaijan confirms 2,468 more COVID-19 cases, 5,197 recoveries Society 25 January 17:35
Foundation of new road bridge across Astarachay River laid between Iran and Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 25 January 17:33
Big rise in prices negatively affects Kazakh economy - National Bank Business 25 January 17:31
World Bank Lauds India's Covid Vaccination efforts but says reaching next billion 'could be challenging' Other News 25 January 17:31
Azerbaijan names vaccines delivered under COVAX initiative in 2021 Society 25 January 17:29
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to auction its short-term notes Finance 25 January 17:28
