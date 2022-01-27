Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan Airways will resume return flights on the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Istanbul (Turkey) route from January 27,2022, Trend reports referring to the company.

Recently, due to heavy snowfall and insufficient visibility the operation of Istanbul International Airport was suspended. Therefore, from January 25 through January 27 Uzbekistan Airways canceled return flights on the Tashkent-Istanbul and Fergana-Istanbul routes.

Passengers of canceled flights are provided with a free flight rebooking for flights on any desired date, where seats are available for free sale.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5