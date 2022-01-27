Uzbekistan Airways to resume flights to Turkey's Istanbul
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.27
By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:
Uzbekistan Airways will resume return flights on the Tashkent (Uzbekistan) - Istanbul (Turkey) route from January 27,2022, Trend reports referring to the company.
Recently, due to heavy snowfall and insufficient visibility the operation of Istanbul International Airport was suspended. Therefore, from January 25 through January 27 Uzbekistan Airways canceled return flights on the Tashkent-Istanbul and Fergana-Istanbul routes.
Passengers of canceled flights are provided with a free flight rebooking for flights on any desired date, where seats are available for free sale.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan plays its role in global fight against anti-Semitism and support of multiculturalism - UN official
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of newly built Training and Service Complex in Bina settlement (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan and Georgia play key roles within “One Belt, One Road” initiative – Hualing FIZ CEO (Interview) (VIDEO)
Each dose of Covishield, Covaxin likely to be capped at Rs 275 after getting regular market approval
Omicron generated antibodies effective against all variants of concern in adolescents, adults: ICMR study
Azerbaijan says high infectiousness, short incubation period of Omicron strain lead to infection rate growth
Azerbaijan pays special attention to restoration of liberated lands - Permanent Representative to UN
Iran, Azerbaijan negotiating to change truck transportation route to outskirts of Astara city - RMTO