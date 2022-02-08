Uztransgaz to be transformed

The presidential decree “On Development Strategy of New Uzbekistan for 2022-2026” provides for the introduction of market mechanisms with guarantees of social protection in gas supply by accelerating transformational processes in the oil and gas sector, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.

According to the State Program for 2022, adopted by this decree, a draft resolution of the head of state on reforming the gas supply system and the gradual formation of a competitive market will be prepared.

The project defines the transformation of Uztransgaz JSC into a company that only transports gas.

It is planned to harmonize the organizational and legal structure of Uzbekneftegaz JSC with the standards of the world’s leading oil and gas companies, including the introduction of cooperation and outsourcing services at state-owned enterprises.

By October, the main requirements for attracting private operators to the activities of Khududgaztaminot JSC will be established. These requirements will apply, in particular, to systems for supplying the population with liquefied gas and consumers of natural gas.