Russian Ural Airlines launches flights to Uzbekistan's Fergana

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 21

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Russian Ural Airlines launched flights to Fergana city of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbekistan Airports company.

On February 18, an A-321 aircraft of the Russian airline landed at Fergana International Airport (Uzbekistan), making the first charter flight from Kaluga (Russia).

Until the end of February, it is planned to launch two more flights in this direction.

It is also planned that since March the return flights on Kaluga - Fergana route will fly weekly.