Tashkent to host environment ministers of SCO member states

On 27 May 2022, Tashkent will host the third meeting of heads of ministries and departments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states responsible for environmental issues, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

High-ranking delegations and experts from eight SCO member states, with the participation of representatives of the Secretariat of the Organization, will discuss topical tasks for further development of cooperation in the field of environmental protection, taking into account modern realities.

The event is held within the framework of the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the SCO.

Currently, global environmental problems such as climate change, loss of flora and fauna, land degradation and depletion of water resources pose serious challenges to many countries. These challenges are also inherent in the vast expanse of the SCO, which covers 60% of the territory of Eurasia with a population of more than 3.2 billion people.

In this regard, a lot of attention is riveted to the Tashkent meeting of the chief ecologists of the SCO countries. It should become a logical continuation of the Organization's efforts to build up cooperation in jointly counteracting threats to ensuring environmental security.