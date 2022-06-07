Uzbekistan removes all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic for arrivals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Uzbekistan removes all restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic for those arriving in the country, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

According to the decision of the Special Republican Commission of Uzbekistan, from June 10, 2022, temporary restrictions related to coronavirus will be lifted on entry into Uzbekistan for tourism purposes by air, border railway stations and border checkpoints.

In this regard, the rules requiring foreign tourists to provide a negative PCR test result for coronavirus, a rapid test for coronavirus antigens and a vaccination certificate or passport are canceled.

This decision was made on the basis that the commission took into account the dynamics of the spread of coronavirus in Uzbekistan, the number of hospitalized and discharged patients, a positive change in the number of quarantined citizens, as well as the epidemiological situation in the country, recommendations from WHO and the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.