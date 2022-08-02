Uzbekistan shares data on volume of trade turnover with CIS countries for 6M2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The volume of Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries amounted to $8.7 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same period last year ($6.8 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

From January through June 2022, exports from Uzbekistan to the CIS countries amounted to $3.3 billion, while imports from these countries amounted to $5.5 billion.

During this period, trade turnover with other countries increased by 35.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($11.6 billion), reaching $15.7 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 amounted to $24.5 billion, which is an increase of 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion).

