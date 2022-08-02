...
Uzbekistan shares data on volume of trade turnover with CIS countries for 6M2022

Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The volume of Uzbekistan’s trade turnover with the CIS countries amounted to $8.7 billion from January through June 2022, which is an increase of 27.6 percent compared to the same period last year ($6.8 billion), Trend reports citing the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

From January through June 2022, exports from Uzbekistan to the CIS countries amounted to $3.3 billion, while imports from these countries amounted to $5.5 billion.

During this period, trade turnover with other countries increased by 35.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($11.6 billion), reaching $15.7 billion.

Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover from January through June 2022 amounted to $24.5 billion, which is an increase of 32.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($18.5 billion).

