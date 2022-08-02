Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye must form economic corridors - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 2. Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Türkiye must form economic corridors, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Vladimir Norov said, Trend reports.

Norov made the statement at the first session of the "Uzbekistan – Azerbaijan – Türkiye" Dialogue Format.

"Our countries as hubs in their regions should not be limited only to the function of «transit points», but must form economic corridors by creating along existing transport routes of industrial cooperation, logistics and sales outlets," he said.

In his words, this will make it possible together to produce and supply high value-added products to foreign markets.