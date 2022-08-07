Uzbek bank talks details of project to support women's entrepreneurship (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7. Uzbek Xalq bank has created a project to support women's entrepreneurship, deputy chairman of the board of the bank, Gulzoda Rashidova told Trend.

According to her, Xalq bank is the only one in Uzbekistan that provides support to women's entrepreneurship.

"We have created a unique project to support women's entrepreneurship called Women's Notebook," Rashidova said.

The deputy chairman of the board said that the project focuses on unemployed women and women with disabilities.

According to her, within the framework of the project, a separate platform and commission were created to deal with this issue.

Rashidova noted that the project was created in 2021, and then five trillion soums ($460.4 million) were allocated for its implementation.

"The state allocated 10 trillion soums ($920.8 million) for the implementation of the project in 2022," the deputy chairman of the board said.

"The main activity of our bank is social security. We are also engaged in the issuance of pensions and benefits," Rashidova added.