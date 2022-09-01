Saudi FlyNas Airlines to start operating regular flights from Jeddah to Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Saudi Arabian FlyNas Airlines received permission from the Uzbek Uzaviation Agency to operate regular flights on the Jeddah-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the Uzbek agency.

Flights will be operated regularly on Airbus 320-251N.

In 2021, Flynas operated its first flight from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, to Tashkent.

At the beginning of 2021, Uzbek transport ministry held negotiations with the leadership of Flynas in order to further increase the number of foreign tourists visiting Uzbekistan due to the quality of transport services.

Flynas (formerly Nas Air) was founded in 2007. Flynas has been named the Middle East's 'Leading Low-Cost Airline' for five consecutive years by the World Travel Awards and three consecutive years by Skytrax. This company is one of the largest budget airlines. It serves 17 domestic and 53 international routes and has a fleet of 27 aircraft.