Leadership of Uzbek Central Bank holds meeting with US Citi Bank reps

Uzbekistan Materials 4 November 2022 13:10 (UTC +04:00)
Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The leadership of the Central Bank of Uzbekistan held a meeting with representatives of a delegation of US Citi Bank within the framework of the Uzbekistan Economic Forum, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The parties discussed the current situation in the world financial markets and issues of cooperation between the two banks.

An exchange of views also took place on ensuring the effective management of international foreign exchange reserves in the face of financial market volatility.

